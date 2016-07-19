July 19 Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* Sales growth for group's non-RSA supermarkets accelerated to 32.6 pct for 12 months to June 2016

* On a constant currency basis, sales grew by 39.0 pct for 12 months to June 2016

* Increased total turnover by 14.4 pct for 12 months to June 2016 to about 130.03 bln rand compared

* On a comparative 52-week basis, turnover growth was 11.6 pct with like-for-like growth of 5.5 pct

* South African supermarket operation increased sales by 10.9 pct for 12 months to June 2016

* Group's furniture division grew sales by 15.3 pct for 12 months to June 2016