Norway keeps crown purchases at NOK 1 bln per day
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
July 19 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :
* Says its board has agreed to carry out capital increase of up to 47.2 million euros ($52.0 million)
* Says nominal value corresponds to 11.8 million euros, or 2.5 euros per share
* Says premium value corresponds to 35.4 million euros, or 7.5 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/29Ro2rS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.
LJUBLJANA, Jan 31 Bad loans at Slovenian banks, with repayment delayed by 90 days or more, rose to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) or 6.5 percent of all loans in November from 6.3 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.