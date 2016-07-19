July 19 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :

* Says its board has agreed to carry out capital increase of up to 47.2 million euros ($52.0 million)

* Says nominal value corresponds to 11.8 million euros, or 2.5 euros per share

* Says premium value corresponds to 35.4 million euros, or 7.5 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/29Ro2rS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)