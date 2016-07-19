July 19 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Says on track to deliver 53 F-35s in FY 2016

* Says significant progress towards IS&GS deal closure continues to be achieved; says deal is expected to close by August 2016

* Says demand for F35s remains strong internationally

* Says test helicopters on Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion program continue to progress through series of increasing payload lift weights to validate capabilities

* Says expect to close on the F-35 LRIP 9 and 10 contracts soon and recover significant operating cash tied to those negotiations

* Says Turkey still remains very valued NATO partner for co; says look forward to continuing co's business relationship with Turkey

* Says will continue to assess situation in Turkey and keep shareholders posted if there's any impact on business

* Says income from FAS/CAS in 2016 is about $975 mln; says 2017 income from FAS/CAS would be about $400 mln lower than 2016

* Says required pension contribution in 2018 would be little higher than $1.5 bln

* Says, however, sees much stronger cash flows from Sikorsky and F-35 program in 2018 vs 2016

* Says don't have plans for F-35 production stepups for H2 2016, and it could cause second half to look little lighter than H1 2016

* Says F-35 volume level is expected to be higher in H2 2016, and will have dilutive effect on overall margins of Aeronautics biz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)