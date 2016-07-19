July 19 Moody's On Turkish Banks:
* Moody's reviews for downgrade the ratings of 17 Turkish
Banks
* Ratings driven by need to assess risks arising from
evolving political, economic situation
* Ratings placed on review to capture likelihood of lower
foreign currency deposit ceiling given review on government debt
rating
* Key driver for review for downgrade of turkish financial
institutions' ratings is risk of a deteriorating environment
driven by weaker investor, consumer confidence
Source - bit.ly/29STRlB
