UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 19 Nikkei:
* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Group operating profit for April to June appears little changed from a year earlier, at slightly more than 6 billion yen - Nikkei
* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Group consolidated sales likely rose 1% in the first quarter to around 93 billion yen for April to June - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/29SR9d7)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources