Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 19 U.S. CDC:
* U.S. CDC investigation updates regarding eight multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks
* 287 additional ill people have been reported, bringing the total to 611 people infected with the outbreak strains of salmonella
* One more outbreak of human salmonella infection was identified, bringing the total to eight outbreaks under investigation
* 10 more states have reported cases of human salmonella infections, bringing the total to 45 states with ill people Source text (bit.ly/1PoKhr3)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: