July 19 Blueknight Energy Partners Lp :
* Blueknight Energy Partners to acquire nine asphalt
terminals from Ergon for $108.8 million and Ergon to acquire
Blueknight's general partner
* Conflicts committee of board of directors of Blueknight
Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C., general partner of BKEP
* Also agreed to contribute 9 asphalt terminals, $22.1
million of cash to BKEP in return for total consideration of
about $130.9 million
* Deal for $108.8 million
* Expect transaction to be immediately accretive to
partnership generating an anticipated first year cash flow
multiple in 8-9 times range
* BKEP has agreed to repurchase 13,335,390 of its series a
preferred units currently owned by Blueknight Energy Holding
* Says Ergon also has agreed to acquire an aggregate of $5.0
million of common units for cash in a private placement
