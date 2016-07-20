BRIEF-Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
July 19 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
* Not currently in discussions with any other party regarding business combination, do not intend to initiate any such discussions
* Shares fall as much as 5.4 pct to $54.79 (Adds details from conference call, updates share price)
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 The U.S. Senate voted 93 to 6 on Tuesday to confirm Elaine Chao as head of the U.S. Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.