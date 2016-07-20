UPDATE 1-Euronext suspends rapeseed futures to review specifications
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
July 20 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Confirms full-year forecast and plans to double the assets under management
* Increase of more than 100 percent in consolidated net profit to 1.8 million euros expected in the first half of 2016
* Assets under management to double in the medium term to 3 billion euros thanks to strong pipeline of new projects
* Current forecast is for profit of 2-3 million euros; in view of the strong result in the first half of the year, Lloyd Fonds assumes that full-year consolidated net profit will come in at the top end of this range
* Expects to be able to report a sharp increase in consolidated net profit for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, Jan 31 Total inflows into the Egyptian banking system have reached $9 billion since the Egyptian pound was floated in November, assistant central bank sub-governor Rami Aboulnaga said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.