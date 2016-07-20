Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Telia, Q2 :
EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased 4.1 percent
to SEK 6,389 million (6,136)
Says full year outlook is unchanged
* Reuters poll: Telia Q2 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.3 billion, revenues at SEK 21.2 billion
* Repeats expects EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding non-re-curring items, in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, to be in line or slightly above the level in 2015
* Says on track to reach the cost reduction target of SEK 2 billion run-rate by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: For consensus, please click on: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)