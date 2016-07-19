July 19 Discover Financial Services :
* Qtrly total loans grew $2.9 billion, or 4%, from prior
year to $71.9 billion.
* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.3 billion, or 4%, to $57.2
billion
* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans
increased 11 basis points from the prior year to 2.27%
* Qtrly provision for loan losses $412 million versus $306
million last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.47
* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 2% from the
prior year
* Qtrly net interest income $1,751 million versus $1,636
million last year
* Qtrly total delinquency rate over 30 days past due
excluding pci loans increased 11 basis points from the prior
year to 1.60%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)