July 19 Microsoft Corp
* Sees negative forex impact of 2 points on total revenue in
Q1
* Sees negative 1 point impact of foreign currency on total
revenue of first-half 2017
* Sees Q1 productivity and business processes revenue $6.4
to $6.6 billion
* Microsoft corp sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.1
billion to $6.3 billion
* Sees Q1 more personal computing revenue of $8.7 billion to
$9 billion
* Microsoft corp sees FY gross margin percentage to decline
by about 1 percent
* Microsoft corp says cloud capital expenditure growth is
expected to slow in FY17
Source (bit.ly/29TsjK9)
Further company coverage: