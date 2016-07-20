BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 19 Unilever Plc :
* Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club
* Says Michael Dubin will continue to serve as CEO of dsc
* Says DSC is on track to exceed $200 million in turnover in 2016.
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Transaction is expected to close during Q3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.