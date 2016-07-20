July 20 Electrolux

* Says we now expect European market demand to grow by 2-4 pct in 2016

* Co's April outlook was for Western European market to grow by 2-3 pct in 2016 and the market in Eastern Europe by approximately 2 pct

* Says following brexit referendum, outlook for UK demand and British pound is uncertain

* Says we expect market demand for appliances in North America to grow by 4-5 pct in 2016 (unchanged from April outlook)

* Says we expect Latin American market to remain weak also in second half of 2016

* Says continued to gain market share in our focus categories and premium brands in EMEA