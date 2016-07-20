UPDATE 1-Euronext suspends rapeseed futures to review specifications
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
July 20 Italeaf SpA :
* Green light from local authorities to Numanova's facility for metal powders production
* Municipality of Narni has released resolution of unique environmental license (AUA) which will enable activities of production of metal powders for additive manufacturing and special and advanced applications
* Capital increase, divisible to be offered to shareholders of 0.65 million euros, via issue of new 650,000 no par value shares, was fully subscribed to plan growth of productive activities of Numanova
* Upon completion of capital increase, Numanova has share capital of 3,000,000 euros fully subscribed
* Numanova has 23 shareholders - Italeaf with 85 pct stake and other shareholders with combined stake of 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, Jan 31 Total inflows into the Egyptian banking system have reached $9 billion since the Egyptian pound was floated in November, assistant central bank sub-governor Rami Aboulnaga said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.