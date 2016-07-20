July 20 Italeaf SpA :

* Green light from local authorities to Numanova's facility for metal powders production

* Municipality of Narni has released resolution of unique environmental license (AUA) which will enable activities of production of metal powders for additive manufacturing and special and advanced applications

* Capital increase, divisible to be offered to shareholders of 0.65 million euros, via issue of new 650,000 no par value shares, was fully subscribed to plan growth of productive activities of Numanova

* Upon completion of capital increase, Numanova has share capital of 3,000,000 euros fully subscribed

* Numanova has 23 shareholders - Italeaf with 85 pct stake and other shareholders with combined stake of 15 pct