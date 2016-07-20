July 20 Land and Leisure A/S :

* According to preliminary count @Leisure Holding B.V. (@Leisure) received acceptances representing 76.56 percent of A-shares and 28.13 percent of B-shares in Land & Leisure

* Following completion of offer, @Leisure expects to hold 75.96 percent of total share capital and voting rights in Land & Leisure Source text: bit.ly/29XEqth Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)