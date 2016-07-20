Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 TEO LT AB :
* Q2 total consolidated revenue amounted to 84.2 million euros ($92.75 million), up by 3.6 percent versus year ago
* Q2 consolidated EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached 29.1 million euros, up by 11.1 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)