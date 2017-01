July 20 Biocartis Group NV :

* Says attracts 55 million euros ($60.6 million) non-dilutive financing

* Funds will be used to finance expansion of Biocartis' manufacturing capacity for its Idylla diagnostics tests

* Funds will be used to refinance an existing loan of 5 million euros and to strengthen company's financial position to continue to execute its strategic plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)