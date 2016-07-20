UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Italtile Ltd
* Entered into agreement with ceramic on 16 july in respect of acquisition of entire issued share capital of ceramic
* Maximum aggregate consideration payable to "scheme participants" of r3.61 billion
* Agreement provided that maximum number of ceramic shares to be acquired by italtile ceramics shall not exceed 14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources