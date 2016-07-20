July 20 Astral Foods Ltd :

* In Q3, feed costs have continued to escalate following impact that drought had on local maize crop

* Impact of planned production cutbacks will unfortunately negatively impact on labour force due to reduction in hours to be worked

* No guidance of impact of above on results for year can be given at this point in time