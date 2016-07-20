July 20 Netmedia SA :

* Its unit files motion to Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) in regards to its planned acqusition of FlyAway Sp. z o.o. for 14.2 million zlotys ($3.57 million)

* On July 6 informed about its unit's plans to buy a company which operates in the sale of flight tickets and hotel reservation areas for 14.2 million zloty