BRIEF-Lilly CEO says prepared for all scenarios in case of ACA repeal
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
July 20 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
* Says Thomas Simmerer will leave the management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
Jan 31 Pharmaceutical Research And Manufacturers Of America:
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a planned committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary and Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services department, postponing the vote.