Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Indra signs new contracts for implementing its distribution solutions at utilities in Uruguay, Costa Rica and Poland
* In Uruguay the contract is signed with Administracion Nacional de Usinas y Transmisiones Electricas, in Poland - with ENEA, in Costa Rica - with Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados
* Says global sum for the projects exceeds 3 million euros ($3.3 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)