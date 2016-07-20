July 20 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Indra signs new contracts for implementing its distribution solutions at utilities in Uruguay, Costa Rica and Poland

* In Uruguay the contract is signed with Administracion Nacional de Usinas y Transmisiones Electricas, in Poland - with ENEA, in Costa Rica - with Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados

* Says global sum for the projects exceeds 3 million euros ($3.3 million)

