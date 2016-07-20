July 20 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):

* UK's CMA says TalkTalk shall pay CMA's costs in relation to TalkTalk appeal in the sum of 112,333 stg

* UK's CMA says BT shall pay CMA's costs in relation to BT appeal in the sum of 572,897 stg Source text: (bit.ly/2abw8MQ) Further company coverage: