July 20 VisionChina Media Inc :
* Says Cayman Islands ruling orders VisionChina Media to pay
plaintiffs approximately $59.4 million
* Says parties are currently in discussions regarding such
settlement agreement
* Ruling also orders co to pay plaintiffs a interest at rate
of 9% per annum calculated from Nov. 16, 2010 as to $30 million
* Seeks to enter into a new settlement agreement with
plaintiffs to satisfy Cayman Islands ruling
* VisionChina Media announces the ruling by grand court of
Cayman Islands
