July 20 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

* Special items at Volkswagen weigh on Porsche SE's group result

* Still expects group profit for 2016 of between 1.4 billion euro and 2.4 billion euro unchanged from its previous forecast

* Still aims to achieve a positive net liquidity between 1.0 billion euro and 1.5 billion euro as of 31 December 2016