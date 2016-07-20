July 20 Evercore Partners Inc
* Evercore agrees to transfer ownership and control of its
Mexican private equity business to its principals
* Glisco will assume all responsibility for management of
existing emcp funds
* Will retain its carried interest and its capital interests
in existing EMCP funds
* Co and principals of its Mexican private equity business,
EMCP to transfer control of business to new entity formed by
principals
* EMCP team, led by Alfredo Castellanos, has formed a new
entity, Glisco Partners Inc
* For transfer of ownership, Evercore will receive fixed
percentage of management fees earned by Glisco for up to ten
years
* For transfer of ownership, Evercore will also receive a
portion of carried interest in next two successor funds
* Will commit to invest capital in those successor funds
consistent with level of carried interest it owns
