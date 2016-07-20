July 20 Terraform Global Inc
* Sunedison has requested that co share confidential
information about the company
* Sunedison requested that co take other steps to facilitate
marketing of Sunedison interests in co; co considering
Sunedison's request
* Co details preliminary financial data for bondholders in
presentation
* Delays in filing form 10-K for fiscal year ended Dec 31,
2015, form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31 could have material
adverse effect
* Delay in filing form 10-K and audited financial statements
may impair ability to obtain financing and access the capital
markets
* Financials for year ended Dec 31, 2015 or related audit
report may include note regarding co's ability to continue as
going concern
* If we incur material tax liabilities, distributions to
holders of class a common stock may be reduced
* A number of 425 MW India projects appear to have been
cross-funded or cross-collateralized by sunedison in violation
of project lending agreements
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $102.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In active discussions with Sunedison's concerning jointly
supported sales process; made no decision to support any bidder,
structure or deal
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $47 million to $52 million
* Sees Q1 2016 net loss $8 million to breakeven
* Q1 operating results below management expectations due to
unusually low wind in brazil
* Do not expect that the 425 MW India projects will be
completed and transferred to the co in accordance with the India
PSA
* 2015 financials may include going concern note because of
risk assets, liabilities could be consolidated with Sunedison's
in sunedison bankruptcy
* Due to negative impact on business from various
developments, no longer expect targeted growth rate in dividend
per class a share
* In light of current market conditions, we have waived our
option to purchase certain call right projects from Sunedison
