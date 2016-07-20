July 20 Wabco Holdings
* Wabco Holdings - Subsequent to June 30, co received ruling
from Belgium government that a patent income deduction is
available for both 2015 & 2016
* Wabco Holdings says expects the total benefit for both
years to be between $35 million to $40 million
* Benefit for 2016 remains within Q2 2016 provision, benefit
for 2015 will be recognized when co's files Belgium tax return
in Q3 2016
* Plans to investigate whether this tax relief would have
been available to co in years prior to 2015 if no EPR benefit
had been claimed
* Any related benefit for years prior to 2015 will be
recognized as and when co's assessment is complete
Source text: bit.ly/2abxG9m
