* Wabco Holdings - Subsequent to June 30, co received ruling from Belgium government that a patent income deduction is available for both 2015 & 2016

* Wabco Holdings says expects the total benefit for both years to be between $35 million to $40 million

* Benefit for 2016 remains within Q2 2016 provision, benefit for 2015 will be recognized when co's files Belgium tax return in Q3 2016

* Plans to investigate whether this tax relief would have been available to co in years prior to 2015 if no EPR benefit had been claimed

* Plans to investigate whether this tax relief would have been available to co in years prior to 2015 if no EPR benefit had been claimed