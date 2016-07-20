July 20 Okmetic Oyj

* In 2016, the net sales and operating profit without items affecting comparability (previously operating profit without non-recurring items) are estimated to decline from the levels of 2015

* According to the earlier guidance, the net sales were estimated to decline from the level of the previous year and operating profit without non-recurring items was estimated to exceed the level of 2015