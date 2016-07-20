July 20 Safestay Plc :

* Carrying value of Safestay Elephant & Castle has increased from 12.2 mln stg, as disclosed in company's 2016 annual report, to 16 mln stg.

* Completed an independent revaluation of its flagship site in London's Elephant & Castle ("Safestay Elephant & Castle").

* Says uplift driven by hostel's strong trading performance since it was acquired by Safestay in 2014