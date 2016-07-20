Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Cellnovo Group SA :
* H1 significant increase in sales against the previous year with revenues totalling 752,373 euros ($827,836) (2015: 68,332 euros)
* Sales over the second quarter totalled 317,164 euros (Q1 2016: 435,209 euros) Source text: bit.ly/29TZCCg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)