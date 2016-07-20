Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 20 Fitch On Teva
* Fitch downgrades Teva Pharmaceuticals; rates new bonds 'BBB'
* Fitch On Teva - Also assigned 'BBB' ratings to $15 billion bond issuance by Teva subsidiaries
* Fitch On Teva - Teva's 'BBB' ratings consider run-rate gross debt/EBITDA around 3.2x Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: