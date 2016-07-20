July 20 Cegid Group SA :

* H1 consolidated revenue 150.5 million euros ($165.55 million) versus 133.6 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 37.4 million euros versus 35.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 9.4 million euros versus 9.4 million euros year ago

* H1 income from ordinary activities up 4.9 pct

* Says exceptional operating expenses related to transactions on capital and financial items will have negative impact on net income

* Is maintaining its objective to step up its growth and development, both in France and abroad, while improving its operating performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)