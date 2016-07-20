July 20 M4B SA :

* After registration of company's capital increase, stake held in M4B by Jaroslaw Lesniewski decreases to 9.4 percent from 44.2 percent

* Amount of the company's shares held by Jaroslaw Lesniewski has not changed and is equal to 35,361 shares