July 20

* Signs with Enel Open Fiber preliminary agreement for provision of end-to-end connections for access to fiber optic network FTTH (fiber to the Home) built by Enel Open Fiber

* Says two groups intend to launch a partnership for the development and commercialization of an ultra broadband telecommunications network in Italy

* Enel Open Fiber belongs to the ENEL Group

