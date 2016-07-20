July 20 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Atrys Health to list at a reference price of 1.48 euro per share and market capitalization of 16.5 million euros ($18.15 million)

* Atrys Health to start trading on Spain's alternative market on July 22

($1 = 0.9089 euros)