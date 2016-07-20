July 20 C&J Energy Services Ltd :
* C&J Energy Services commences voluntary reorganization
under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code
* Fully expects operations to continue as normal throughout
court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Lenders that beneficially own or manage greater than 83
pct of debt outstanding under co's credit facilities are parties
to RSA
* Reorganization cases contemplate implementing previously
announced restructuring support agreement that co had with its
lenders
* Currently estimates that it will emerge from Chapter 11
reorganization within approximately 130 to 180 days
* Says will issue one series of seven-year warrants to
existing common stockholders, at a strike price of $1.55 billion
