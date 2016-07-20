July 20 Campbell Soup Co :
* Revises fiscal 2016 full-year sales guidance and outlines
factors impacting fiscal 2017
* Campbell lowered its outlook for net sales for FY
* Continues to expect 2016 adjusted EBIT to grow 11 to 13
percent and adjusted EPS to grow 11 to 13 percent, or $2.93 to
$3.00 per share
* Continues to expect its current cost savings initiatives
to deliver $300 million in annual savings by fiscal 2018
* Expects to generate approximately $1.3 billion in cash
flow from operations in fiscal 2016
* Now expects FY net sales to decline by 2 percent to 1
percent compared to previous range of 1 percent to 0 percent
* Reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and
earnings
* 2016 sales guidance includes 1-point benefit from deal
with Garden Fresh Gourmet and a 2-point negative impact from
currency translation
* Plans to build e-commerce capabilities in China to extend
Kjeldsens brand, to launch Tim Tam biscuits, Goldfish snack
crackers
* To use only antibiotic-free chicken in its products, a
shift that will be implemented over next few years
* Revised 2016 net sales guidance reflects impact of recent
recall of Bolthouse Farms protein drinks and related production
outage
* Anticipates increased strategic share repurchases, unless
cash is needed to help fund future external development
* Expects to deliver incremental savings of approximately
$50 million in fiscal 2017
* "In China, Campbell intends to increase marketing efforts
behind its Kjeldsens brand in its key markets of Shanghai and
Guangdong province"
