July 20 American Express Co
* Qtrly return on average equity (ROE) was 26.4 percent,
down from 28.1 percent a year ago.
* Qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $463
million, down 1 percent from $467 million a year ago
* Net income from quarter included a gain of $1.1 billion
($677 million after-tax) from sale of company's Costco U.S.
cobrand card portfolio
* Quarter net income of $373 million, up 1 percent from $369
million a year ago
* Net income from quarter included $232 million ($151
million after-tax) restructuring charge related to efforts to
reduce cost base
* "Expect 2016 results to be at the high end of the range we
shared earlier this year"
* "During the quarter, we again made substantial investments
in marketing and technology to help grow the business"
* Expectations for 2017 remain unchanged
* Now plan to increase the quarterly dividend by 10 percent
to 32 cents per share
* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $4.8 billion, down 15
percent from $5.6 billion a year ago
* U.S. Consumer Services reported second-quarter net income
of $1.1 billion, up 74 percent from $613 million a year ago.
* Quarter net income of $576 million, up 5 percent from $550
million a year ago
* International Consumer and Network Services reported
second-quarter net income of $228 million, up 18 percent
* Now plan to repurchase up to an additional $3.3 billion
shares over the next four quarters
