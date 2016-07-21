July 21 REC Silicon :

* Q2 revenues $71.1 million (Reuters poll $84.2 million)

* Q2 EBITDA $-14.3 million (Reuters poll loss $8.2 million)

* Silicon gas prices are expected to remain near current levels

* Silicon gas sales volumes are targeted at 800mt and 900mt for the third and fourth quarters of 2016 respectively.

* The restart of silane IV has been delayed due to a fire on July 1, 2016 which resulted in equipment damage to one of the three hot oil heaters

* Silane III was successfully restarted in May and Silane IV is currently in restart.

* Silicon gas sales volume targets for 2016 in total have been reduced to 2,840mt from previous guidance of 3,360mt.

* Silane III was restarted in may 2016 and is currently operating near maximum capacity.

* Says currently sees Silane IV will resume production early in Q3 of 2016 at rates near two thirds capacity in Q3 and then return to full rates in the Q4 of 2016.

* Management continues to estimate that silane iii and silane iv are capable of running for two years without an extended maintenance outage. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)