July 20 Nikkei:

* Minebea's operating profit for the April-June period likely plunged 40% on the year to around 7 billion yen - Nikkei

* Minebea's sales for the April-June period likely shrank 6% to around 120 billion yen - Nikkei

* Minebea for the full year through March is expected to keep its forecast unchanged in light of exchange rate uncertainty - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/29UeT5W)