July 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :
* In connection with financing, company will also seek to
amend certain terms to add operating flexibility
* Intends to enter into amended, restated credit agreement
for $700 million credit facility
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc to amend and restate credit
agreement
* Says amended and restated credit facility is expected to
include a $400 million revolving credit facility
* $300 million accordion feature is also expected to be
included in amended and restated credit facility.
* Amended and restated credit facility is expected to mature
in July 2021
* Expects to use a portion of new term loan to repay
outstanding term loans and revolving credit borrowings under
credit agreement
* $700 million credit facility would replace company's
existing credit facility
