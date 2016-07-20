July 20 Horace Mann Educators Corp :
* Horace mann estimates impact of q2 severe weather
* Estimates financial impact from weather-related
catastrophe activity during three months ended june 30, will be
$27 to $28 million
* Catastrophe losses were related to 14 catastrophe events,
most significant being severe weather in texas and midwest
* Catastrophe estimate represents 17 to 18 percent points on
estimated q2 2016 combined ratio, or about $0.42 to $0.44 per
share after tax
* Experienced an increase in claim counts in auto, as
adverse weather contributed to an increase in frequency
* Estimate q2 2016 property and casualty combined ratio
will be between 111 and 112 percentage points
