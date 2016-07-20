July 20 Corelogic Inc :
* Corelogic Inc says on July 18 borrowed an additional
$525.0 million on its term loan facility under its existing
amended and restated credit agreement
* Corelogic Inc says has option to request its existing or
new lenders to increase aggregate amount of commitments by an
additional $225.0 million
* Existing credit agreement consists of $1.333 billion of
outstanding term loan and $550 million revolving credit facility
- SEC filing
* Says Term Loan Matures On, And Revolving Credit Facility
Expires On, April 21, 2020 - SEC filing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)