July 20 Corelogic Inc :

* Corelogic Inc says on July 18 borrowed an additional $525.0 million on its term loan facility under its existing amended and restated credit agreement

* Corelogic Inc says has option to request its existing or new lenders to increase aggregate amount of commitments by an additional $225.0 million

* Existing credit agreement consists of $1.333 billion of outstanding term loan and $550 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Says Term Loan Matures On, And Revolving Credit Facility Expires On, April 21, 2020 - SEC filing