July 21 Galenica AG :

* Galenica will pay $32 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $1.53 billion

* Galenica to acquire Relypsa to strengthen its business unit Vifor Pharma

* Vifor Pharma will gain a fully-integrated commercial organisation in the US and significantly strengthen its presence in the US cardio-renal market