UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Galenica AG :
* Galenica will pay $32 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $1.53 billion
* Galenica to acquire Relypsa to strengthen its business unit Vifor Pharma
* Vifor Pharma will gain a fully-integrated commercial organisation in the US and significantly strengthen its presence in the US cardio-renal market Source text - bit.ly/29ViHE9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources