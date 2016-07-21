July 21 Tele2 :

* Net sales in Q2 amounted to SEK 6,668 (6,611) mln and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,087 (1,393) mln

* Says EBITDA was primarily impacted by costs associated to the commercial push in the Netherlands following the 4G LTE network launch, Sweden non-recurring items and mobile marketing investments as well as declines in our fixed operations

* 2016 financial guidance is unchanged

* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q2 EBITDA was seen at 1,108 mln SEK, sales at 6,577 mlnConsensus figures: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: