Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :
* Consolidated net sales of 77.4 million Swiss francs ($78.64 million) in the first half of 2016, 9 percent higher than the figure posted for the first half of 2015
* H1 EBIT was down slightly at 1.2 million francs, which is 0.7 million francs lower than the year-back figure
* Loss of 0.1 million francs for the first half of 2016. In the first six months of 2015 the company had posted a loss of 5.2 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)