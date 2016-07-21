July 21 Bank Coop AG :
* H1 gross interest income at 84.1 million Swiss francs
($85.45 million) in core business, up 2.5 percent
* H1 commission income dropped to 29.2 million francs (2015:
31.4 million francs)
* H1 net income down by 0.8 million francs at 22.7 million
francs
* H1 1.5 pct higher net interest income of 84.5 million
francs(2015: 83.3 million francs)
* Stable half-year result supports the communicated earlier
this year estimates that Bank Coop expects 2016 financial year
with a similar result as in the previous year
