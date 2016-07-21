July 21 Wereldhave Nv
* H1 occupancy rate shopping centres increases to 94.8 pct
(ye 2015: 93.8 pct)
* Direct result for first half of year increased from 62.6
million euros in 2015 to 77.7 million euros ($85.70 million) in
2016
* Quarterly interim dividend 2016: 0.77 euros per share
(annual basis 2016: 3.08 euros; 2015: 3.01 euros)
* Dividend outlook: dividend level of 3.08 euros sustainable
in all strategic scenarios
* Reconfirms its outlook that direct result per share for
year 2016 will increase between 6 pct -9 pct compared to 2015
* Outlook reconfirmed
Source text: bit.ly/2a0yOyN
($1 = 0.9067 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)